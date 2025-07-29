Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested in US on child sex abuse charges

Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested in US on child sex abuse charges

Delta co-pilot Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, was arrested in San Francisco after landing; charged with five felony counts of child abuse, bail set at $5 million

Delta pilot sexual abuse

Bhagwagar, a Florida resident and co-pilot for Delta Airlines, has been charged with five felony counts for sex acts. | Credit: X and Screengrab

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

A 34-year-old pilot of Indian origin, Rustom Bhagwagar, was arrested by US authorities shortly after his Delta Airlines flight landed at San Francisco International Airport on the evening of 26 July. The arrest was carried out by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, according to a Press Trust of India report.
 
“At about 9:35 pm on Saturday, authorities, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, boarded the plane to arrest him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Monday. His bail has been set at $5 million.
 
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into Bhagwagar began in April 2025 following a report of sex crimes against a child. Based on their findings, authorities secured a warrant for his arrest.
 

Facing serious charges

Bhagwagar, a Florida resident and co-pilot for Delta Airlines, has been charged with five felony counts for sex acts with a child under 10 years of age. He was initially booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is now being held at the West County Detention Facility in Contra Costa County, California.
 
According to a report by KTVU.com, the alleged victim claims the abuse took place between the ages of six and eleven, during the time Bhagwagar was in a relationship with her mother. The girl also alleges that her mother was aware of the abuse and was present during some of the incidents.

Passengers witness arrest

Passengers on the flight witnessed federal agents enter the cockpit to take Bhagwagar into custody immediately after landing, the KTVU report added.
 
Delta Airlines has confirmed that Bhagwagar has been suspended from duty while the matter is under investigation. In a statement to KTVU, a Delta spokesperson said: “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest, and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation.”

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

