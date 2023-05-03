close

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Ex- Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as World Bank president

Reuters Washington
Banga, Ajay Banga

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, effective June 2, ushering in an Indian-born finance and development expert charged with revamping the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises.
 
Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former U.S. Treasury official during the Trump administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Bank Group Ajay Banga

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

