Indians now third-largest population of illegal immigrants in US: Report

Indians are now the third-largest population of illegal immigrants in the US, according to a report by Pew Research Center. At present nearly 725,000 Indians live illegally in the States, although the actual number may be higher.



After India, Guatemala comes in fourth at 700,000 followed by Honduras with 525,000 citizens. All three countries have witnessed a surge since 2017.



5x spike in undocumented entries



There has been a five-fold increase in the number of Indians crossing US borders on foot, according to the data from the US Customs and Border Protection. Out of the 97,000 apprehended this year, 30,010 were at the Canadian border.

