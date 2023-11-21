Sensex (0.42%)
Indians now third-largest population of illegal immigrants in US: Report

The influx of undocumented Indians in the US has been climbing since the Covid restrictions were lifted, with 30,662 apprehended in FY21 and 63,927 in FY22

migrant children

Representative image

Agencies
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Indians are now the third-largest population of illegal immigrants in the US, according to a report by Pew Research Center. At present nearly 725,000 Indians live illegally in the States, although the actual number may be higher.
 
After India, Guatemala comes in fourth at 700,000 followed by Honduras with 525,000 citizens. All three countries have witnessed a surge since 2017.
 
5x spike in undocumented entries
 
There has been a five-fold increase in the number of Indians crossing US borders on foot, according to the data from the US Customs and Border Protection. Out of the 97,000 apprehended this year, 30,010 were at the Canadian border.
 
The influx of undocumented Indians in the US has been climbing since the Covid restrictions were lifted, with 30,662 apprehended in FY21 and 63,927 in FY22.

chart

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

