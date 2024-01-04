Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Int'l Court of Justice schedules public hearings on Gaza 'genocide'

The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Court of Justice announced it has scheduled public hearings on legal proceedings initiated by South Africa against what Pretoria claims is Israeli "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza.
The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Israeli officials will appear before the court to contest the South African accusations. Israel has historically boycotted the ICJ saying it lacks jurisdiction and accusing the court of being politicised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Qualcomm unveils chip for mixed reality to compete with Apple's Vision Pro

Billionaire space battle heats up as Jeff Bezos eyes SpaceX rival

Israel focuses assault on southern Gaza amid concern over wider war

UK economy to hit 2% inflation target by spring in upgraded outlook

Weekly US jobless claims at 2-month low; labour market gradually easing

Topics : Gaza israel palestine Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon