Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Intel delays $20 bn Ohio project, citing slow chip market: Report

Construction on the manufacturing facilities now is not expected to be finished until late 2026, the report said, citing people involved in the project

Intel, chip falw, intel chips, spectre, meltdown, google

Its initial timeline had chip-making starting next year

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intel is delaying the construction timeline for its $20 billion chipmaking project in Ohio amid market challenges and the slow rollout of U.S. grant money, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Its initial timeline had chip-making starting next year.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Construction on the manufacturing facilities now is not expected to be finished until late 2026, the report said, citing people involved in the project.
 
Shares of the chipmaker were last down 1.5% in extended trading.
 
"We are fully committed to completing the project, and construction is continuing. We have made a lot of progress in the last year," an Intel spokesperson said, adding that managing large-scale projects often involves changing timelines.
 
Uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets had led the company to forecast revenue for the first quarter below market estimates late last month.
 
This came as a shift in spending to AI data servers, dominated by rivals Nvidia and aspiring AI competitor Advanced Micro Devices, sapped demand for traditional server chips - Intel's core data center offering.

Also Read

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

Articul8: Here is everything about Intel's enterprise-focused GenAI company

RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

Intel plans for 18A chips by 2025 to challenge Samsung, TSMC dominance

World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme, history, importance, and contribution

ICJ set to decide if it can hear Ukraine's genocide case against Russia

US may intensify attacks on Iranian-backed Houthis after Jordan attack

Half of US adults say Israel has gone too far in war in Gaza: Poll

19-year-old Indian-American student found dead in US, second case this week

Topics : Ohio Intel Nvidia semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon