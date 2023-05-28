Intercepted call reveals plot by Imran's party to stage fake raid: Minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the intelligence agencies have intercepted a conversation indicating that Imran Khan's party was hatching a plot to defame law enforcement authorities.

Addressing a hastily staged press conference on Saturday night, Sanaullah alleged that the objective of the move was to falsely implicate the law-enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at the international level.

The country's agencies intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape, the interior minister claimed.

Sanaullah, however, did not provide proof to substantiate his claims.

