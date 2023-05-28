close

Intercepted call reveals plot by Imran's party to stage fake raid: Minister

The country's agencies intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape, the interior minister claimed

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan



1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the intelligence agencies have intercepted a conversation indicating that Imran Khan's party was hatching a plot to defame law enforcement authorities.

Addressing a hastily staged press conference on Saturday night, Sanaullah alleged that the objective of the move was to falsely implicate the law-enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at the international level.

The country's agencies intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape, the interior minister claimed.

Sanaullah, however, did not provide proof to substantiate his claims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

