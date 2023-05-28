close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's domestically built passenger plane successfully makes maiden flight

China's first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on Sunday successfully completed its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market

Press Trust of India Beijing/Shanghai
airplane

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on Sunday successfully completed its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market as part of the country's bid to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus.

The first commercial flight of C919 from the eastern metropolis of Shanghai to Beijing was operated by the state-run China Eastern Airlines.

The plane carried 128 passengers on board. The flight time between Shanghai and Beijing was about two hours and twenty-five minutes, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The single-aisle, twin-engined aircraft has 164 seats.

The plane was greeted with a water salute after touching down at Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 pm on Sunday, the report said.

The water salute ceremony is performed as a symbol of respect and honour for the aircraft, its crew, and passengers.

Also Read

China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

DGCA plans to hire 400 tech staff in 1-2 yrs; increase offices to 19: Chief

Maiden Pharma's cough syrups are safe, WHO jumped the gun: DCGI

A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

Bihar govt asks depts to prioritise domestically manufactured goods

Imran Khan's party faces most difficult phase in 27 yrs of existence

S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships around the nation

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day

China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

The C919 is China's first self-developed trunk jetliner in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owns independent intellectual property rights.

The C919 is developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and it was granted a type certificate by the Civil Aviation

Administration of China last September.

With a range of up to 5,555 kilometres, the C919 will take on Airbus and Boeing, the world's major aircraft manufacturers.

It will be a direct competitor to their A320 and B737 narrowbody jets, most commonly used for domestic and regional international flights, CNN reported.

"The first commercial flight is a coming-of-age ceremony of the new aircraft, and C919 will get better and better if it stands the test of the market," Xinhua quoted Zhang Xiaoguang, director of the marketing and sales department of COMAC, as saying.

The plane conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017.

In the following years, the C919 conducted several test flights in different locations to test its capabilities.

The C919 has gone through tests in various types of extreme natural environments including high temperature, high humidity, severe cold, gusts and freeze.

Its safety, reliability, and environmental protection performance have been comprehensively assessed, the Xinhua report said.

On December 9, 2022, the first C919 aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines.

After the delivery, the C919 jetliner completed its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process, comprehensively verifying its reliability with commercial operation in mind, the report said.

The C919 had received 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.

Officials say the entry of Chinese aircraft could reduce the reliance on Boeing and Airbus and could pose a competition to them in the international civil aviation market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Civil Aviation plane

First Published: May 28 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China's domestically built passenger plane successfully makes maiden flight

airplane
3 min read

Congress' Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Protesting wrestlers detained, DCW chief condemns Delhi Police action

Swati Maliwal, DCW
2 min read

Stalin thanks PM Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
1 min read

Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

Avalanche
2 min read

Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis; GOP negotiator says issues remain

US President Joe Biden
6 min read

Germany says Russia set to expel German diplomats, teachers, cultural staff

Germany
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon