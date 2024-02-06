International Day of Zero Tolerance for female genital mutilation, all here

International Day of Zero Tolerance for female genital mutilation is observed every year on February 6. This year, this significant day lies on Tuesday.



Female genital mutilation is a ritual performed on women, particularly when they are young, which involves the removal of external genitalia. A woman is deprived of personal choice, human rights, personal hygiene, and physical integrity as a result of this inhuman act. This practice is an example of extreme gender discrimination, reflecting deep-rooted inequality between sexes. It is particularly carried out in minors. The time has come to end female genital mutilation and make our societies safe place for women.

International Day Of Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation: History

In 1997, World Health organisation with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) gave a joint statement against female genital mutilation. The Unified Nations General Assembly in 2012 adopted the goal to end the female genital mutilation.



Since then every year, February 6 is observed as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation to raise awareness about the issues faced by women because of this system and steps we can take in wiping out this merciless practice.

International Day Of Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation: Theme

The theme for the year 2024 is "Her voice. Her future". It emphasizes the significance of respecting the voices of victims of female genital mutilation (FGM) and giving them the tools they need to shape a world free of this scary practice.



The United Nations wrote on their official website, "Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and the integrity of girls and women. Girls who undergo female genital mutilation face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive health and mental health".

Importance of International Day Of Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation

FGM is well-established in gender inequality. It is in many cases driven by male centric standards, prevalent pressures, and destructive conventional convictions. By celebrating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, we bring attention to the necessity of challenging and eradicating gender inequalities that support this practice and working toward gender equality.



FGM likewise envelops all strategies that include adjusting or harming the female genitalia for non-medical reasons, health, abusing the human rights, and integrity of girls and women around the world. Those exposed to FGM suffer through momentary complexities like severe pain, infections, shock, excessive bleeding, urinary challenges. Also, they face long term outcomes influencing their sexual and reproductive well-being, as well as their psychological health.



Knowledge is critical to revealing the answers for such issues. Furthermore, marking such significant days is an essential step towards concluding this destructive practice internationally and guaranteeing the protection and prosperity of girls and women all over the world.

International Day Of Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation: Quotes

• We should not be followers of traditions that go against human rights...we are human beings and we make traditions—Malal Yousafzai

• Give love and share happiness with the people around you, and never give up fighting for what you believe in—Waris Dirie

• When the body escaped mutilation, seldom did the heart go to the grave unscarred—Virginia Woolf

• I always knew, from the very day of my own mutilation, that I would one day fight against this practice. I did not know how and when, but I knew that I would fight it—Waris Dirie

• Self-denial is simply a method by which arrests his progress, and self-sacrifice a survival of the mutilation of the savage—Oscar Wilde.