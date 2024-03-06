International Women's Day 2024: Date, History, Theme and Importance

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. The day celebrates the women’s accomplishments, struggles, and their right to equality, highlighting their commitments to culture, politics and society across different areas.

Not just that, the day promotes a feeling of unity among the women worldwide. It unites them to share experiences, support one another, and celebrate their overall strength in the accomplishment of equal rights and opportunities.

International Women's Day 2024: History

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975. But, it was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the US and a few European nations.

The concept of International Women’s Day originates from the 1908 labour movement, during which various women garment workers took out processions on the roads of New York, requesting better compensation, more limited working hours, and voting rights. The development was initiated by the Socialist Party of America.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme

The theme of International Women's Day 2024 will concentrate on 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' focusing on monetary disempowerment. But, the campaign theme for 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion.' The campaign theme focuses on the significance of diversity and strengthening in all parts of society.

International Women's Day: Importance

International Women's Day is marked to recognise the social, political, and financial accomplishments made by women. It fills in as a valuable chance to inspire attempts to end gender biases, discrimination and accomplish gender equality.

This day intends to focus on the continuous battle for gender equality. It features the difficulties and discrimination ladies face in areas like equal pay, access to education, and leadership opportunities.

International Women's Day: Quotes

The best protection any woman can have is courage. [Elizabeth Cady Stanton].

Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. [Hillary Clinton].

She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword. [Atticus].

Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim. [Nora Ephron].

Where there is a woman, there is magic. [Ntozake Shange].