Iran-backed Houthis fire anti-ship ballistic missile towards Gulf of Aden

"On Jan. 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64)," CENTCOM said.

"At 9:10 pm, the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity. There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM said.

The missile was shot down by the US Navy's missile destroyer, the USS Gravely. No injuries or damage was reported.

"On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM wrote on 'X'.