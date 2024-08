Iran says short-range projectile killed Hamas' Haniyeh, vows retaliation

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said a short-range projectile was behind the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and accused the United States of supporting the attack which it blamed on Israel, state TV reported. The televised statement, which reiterated a call for retaliation, said a rocket with a seven-kg warhead was used to target the residence of Hamas' political leader in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, adding it caused heavy devastation. It didn't share details of the residence's location. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The action was designed and carried out by the Zionist regime and supported by the US, said the Guard's statement. It added that the warmongering and terrorist Zionist regime will receive harsh punishment in the suitable time, place, and capacity.

Israel has not confirmed or denied its role in the killing of Haniyeh, but Israel earlier pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.



The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

In April, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, which said it intercepted 99 per cent. The barrage came less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals, and it marked the first time Iran had launched a direct military assault on Israel despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran does not recognise Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups including Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.