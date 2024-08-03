Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

32 people died, 63 wounded in Somalia hotel attack, Al-Shabab responsible

Police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassa, told journalists that one soldier was killed in the attack and that rest were civilians; Al-Qaida's East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, took responsibility

Bomber, Suicide bomber

A witness, Mohamud Moalim, told that he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mogadishu (Somalia)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in Somalia said Saturday that 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening.
Police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassa, told journalists that one soldier was killed in the attack and that the rest were civilians.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Another soldier was also wounded in the attack, Hassan said. Witnesses reported an explosion followed by gunfire.
Al-Qaida's East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack.
Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy their weekend.
A witness, Mohamud Moalim, told The Associated Press that he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel.

More From This Section

Next round of India-Asean trade agreement review talks in November

Severe drought returns to Amazon. And it's happening earlier than expected

Vietnam prez to be new Communist Party chief, country's most powerful role

World's richest lose $134 billion in stock slump, led by Amazon's Bezos

US defence secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind

Moalim said some of his friends who were with him at the hotel were killed and others were wounded.
Another witness, Abdisalam Adam, told AP that he saw many people lying on the ground and had helped take some wounded people to the hospital.
The Lido Beach area has in the past been targeted by militants allied to al-Shabab. The most recent attack last year killed nine people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

With 35 pirates it apprehended near Somalia, Navy warship reaches Mumbai

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu finishes at 4th spot; Deepika's QF tie at 5:09 PM

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Our govt has inked MoUs to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power: Minister

NHRC notice to Delhi, Haryana, UP over deaths by drowning, electrocution

Topics : Somalia attack Somalia Somalia blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon