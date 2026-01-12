Monday, January 12, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Iran says situation under control after crackdown on nationwide protests

Iran says situation under control after crackdown on nationwide protests

Iran's foreign minister said that the protests turned violent and bloody to give an excuse for US President Donald Trump to intervene

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that the situation has come under total control | Photo: Unsplash

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that the situation has come under total control after a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests in the country.

Abbas Araghchi also said that the protests turned violent and bloody to give an excuse for US President Donald Trump to intervene.

Araghchi offered no evidence for his statements, which came after activists reported more than 500 people in Iran have been killed during the past two weeks of protests the vast majority of them demonstrators.

Araghchi spoke to foreign diplomats in Tehran. The Qatar-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network, which has been allowed to work despite the internet being cut off in the country, carried his remarks.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

