Trump says he may veto Bill to extend Obamacare health subsidies

By María Paula Mijares Torres and Courtney Subramanian

President Donald Trump said Sunday he may veto a Bill to extend Obamacare subsidies if Congress sent one to his desk.

Trump’s remark to reporters on Air Force Once comes after nine swing-district House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in advancing legislation to revive expired Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years.

The Senate has yet to vote on the measure. It’s unlikely that Democrats will be able to overcome Republican opposition in that chamber, but the GOP will face additional pressure following the House vote.

Democrats, seeking to flip control of the House and break Republican control of Congress, have hammered the president and his party on the rising cost of living, which is poised to be a potent issue heading into November’s midterm elections.

Lawmakers have also shown concerns over a surge in out-of-pocket Obamacare premium costs for the more than 20 million people enrolled in those insurance plans.