Israel election 2026: Netanyahu faces tight race as turnout surges

Nearly 45 per cent voters cast their ballots by 2 pm in Israel’s crucial general elections on Tuesday, the highest since the 1973 polls, as surveys predicted a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.

Polling stations opened across the country at 7 am local time and are scheduled to close at 10 pm, allowing 7,331,981 eligible voters to exercise their franchise at 12,018 polling stations nationwide.

According to the Central Elections Committee, 44.9 per cent of eligible voters had voted as of 2 pm, compared with 38.9 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election. It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1973, in the first election held after the Yom Kippur War.

Long lines formed outside polling stations for the first election since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, with voters passionately engaged over the trauma of the country’s deadliest day and the ensuing wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Policies of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition have been divisive at home and have deepened Israel’s international isolation, while he has defended his record, calling himself the only leader with the mettle to face down Israel's foes.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader with 19 years in office, is an unmatched political survivor, and his nationalist politics are increasingly entrenched. Israel’s fragmented system makes it difficult for an array of opponents to force out his coalition of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

His main rival Gadi Eisenkot, a military ex-chief of staff and security hawk, aims to unseat him with the support of parties on the right and centre, as well as the rump of an increasingly marginalised left. Opinion polls show a close race, with neither leader facing an easy path to power.

In a message to supporters more than five hours after polls opened, Netanyahu urged them to vote, saying turnout was high among his opponents on the left and among Israelis of Arab heritage, around a fifth of the country.

“I think these elections are the most important of all the ones’ve known,” said Ruth Epstein, an 81-year-old longtime left-wing voter in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, who voted for the opposition Democrats.

Netanyahu has campaigned on an endorsement from United States (US) President Donald Trump, his ally in war against Iran, who has said they should “finish the job”.

If neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, Netanyahu could stay on as caretaker until another election is held. His opponents have managed to wrest him from the premiership only once since 2009, and that took four inconclusive elections in two years. He was back 18 months later.

For many of Netanyahu’s opponents, the election turns on accountability for the security failures of October 7, Israel’s deadliest day. Opposition groups have promised to hold a national inquiry, which Netanyahu’s government has resisted.

“I am convinced that by the end of today, we will see a change” a “new spirit for the State of Israel” that will serve as a rectification for the past three years and for that terrible day,” Eisenkot said during a visit to kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, targeted in the October 7 attacks.

He walked to the polls with Gadi Mozes, one of 251 people kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza during the attack that killed 1,200 people.

Eisenkot says Israel’s response — a war which health authorities say killed more than 74,000 Palestinians — was a failure because Hamas remains in charge. He repeated his commitment to dismantle or destroy Hamas’ military and governing power in Gaza within 18 months of forming a government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of a far-right party in Netanyahu’s coalition, cast his vote in the Kiryat Arba settlement in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday. He predicted Netanyahu would return as prime minister and his own party would serve as the right-wing anchor of the government.

Voters from Israel’s Arab minority, Israeli by citizenship but Palestinian by heritage, were voting in “unprecedented” numbers, Palestinian candidate Ahmed Tibi said.

Netanyahu had repeatedly warned supporters of the prospect of high turnout among Arab Israelis ahead of the vote, seeking to mobilise his base under the slogan “Right or Palestine”.

Eisenkot has ruled out partnering with Arab parties, citing a lack of shared values, although some possible scenarios envision them propping up a minority government to ensure Netanyahu is removed from office.