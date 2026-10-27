Datanomics: India logs steady trade surplus with Israel since 1996

Israel went to polls on October 27. The election is significant given the political longevity of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who first came to power in 1996 and remained in office until 1999. He returned to power in 2009 and served until 2021, before winning another election in 2022. He remains in office and is contesting the election again. The election also puts the spotlight on India’s trade and tourism ties with Israel. India’s exports to Israel increased from $211 million in 1996 to $2.2 billion in 2025, while imports rose from $260 million to $1.2 billion in the same period. Over the past three decades, India recorded a trade deficit with Israel in only five years, maintaining a surplus in the remaining years. However, exports to and imports from Israel each accounted for less than 1 per cent of India’s respective global trade totals during this period. Between 2018 and September 2026, petroleum and bituminous oils accounted for 39 per cent of India’s exports to Israel, while non-industrial diamonds made up 27 per cent of its imports from the country. Tourism trends have diverged in recent years, with arrivals of Israeli tourists in India increasing, and the number of Indians travelling to Israel declining.