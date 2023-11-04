Israel has right to defend, Palestine right to live: US Congressman Bera

Israel has the right to defend, and people of Palestine have a right to live, senior most Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said Friday and called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Middle East.

While I firmly believe Israel has the right to exist and to defend itself, so do innocent Palestinians have a right to a life of peace and dignity, Bera said in a video message.

I hope that one day Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace. I don't know if that is an impossible dream. But I do know it will never be accomplished if innocent Israelis are murdered and innocent Palestinians are killed, he said.

We need an immediate pause in order to get needed humanitarian aid, food, water, and medicine to struggling civilians. Then we need to find a different path forward, Bera said.

Bera is a senior Member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.