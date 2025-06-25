Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

The executions and arrests in Iran following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel raise fresh doubts about the truce's durability amid mutual violations and ongoing nuclear tensions

Iran-Israel war

Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran on Wednesday executed three men accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, according to the Mizan news agency, a judiciary-affiliated outlet.
 
The executed individuals were convicted of collaborating with the Israeli spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination operation. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the target linked to the alleged plot.
 
Simultaneously, around 700 individuals have reportedly been arrested for suspected connections to Israel, according to Nournews, a state-affiliated media outlet. The arrests mark a sweeping domestic crackdown following heightened tensions with Israel.

Iran–Israel conflict reignites despite ceasefire

Iran and Israel, long-time regional adversaries, have recently been locked in direct military confrontation. The latest escalation has led to intensified cross-border attacks and retaliatory strikes.
 
 
Over the years, Iran has executed multiple individuals for allegedly aiding Mossad’s operations within the country, underscoring its firm posture on foreign espionage.  ALSO READ: B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

Also Read

Trump, Putin

Trump denies Putin's offer for Israel-Iran deal; says need help with you

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Trump

Trump's red button moment: JD Vance says he feared 'nuclear strike'

B-2 stealth bomber

B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

oil, crude oil,

Oil prices rise 2% as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire, Fed outlook

Iran, Iran flag

Iranian parliament approves bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Ceasefire brokered by US after nuclear strikes

The executions come just one day after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, following 12 days of fierce fighting. The truce was brokered by the United States after its intervention in the escalating conflict.
 
As part of the ceasefire negotiations, the US conducted targeted airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These strikes, aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, preceded the official implementation of the truce and were supported by Israel.

Accusations of violations as tensions persist

Despite the formal announcement of the ceasefire, both Iran and Israel accused each other of violating the agreement within hours of its commencement. The early breaches prompted concern from US President Donald Trump, who played a central role in brokering the truce.
 
Trump expressed disappointment over the violations but sought to maintain calm. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'plane wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect.”

Nuclear accusations continue to divide both sides

The latest crisis began when Israel accused Iran of nearing the development of nuclear weapons—a claim Tehran has firmly rejected. The issue remains central to the ongoing tensions between the two nations, even as efforts to maintain the ceasefire continue.

More From This Section

Dubai, UAE

Is Dubai the new capital of the rich? Here's where money moves in 2025

World Bank

World Bank approves over $1 bn for infra projects in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK to buy F-35 jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs: PM Keir Starmer

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

suicide bombing, Greek Orthodox church, Syria

Islamic State group was behind deadly attack on Damascus church, says Syria

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Ceasefire Violation Iran israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon