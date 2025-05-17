Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel launches new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas over hostages

Israel launches new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas over hostages

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have yet to achieve progress in Qatar's capital, Doha. Hamas, which released an Israeli-American hostage as a goodwill gesture before Trump's trip

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel believes as many as 23 of the hostages in Gaza are still alive, although Israeli authorities have expressed concern for the status of three of them. | Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel said Saturday that it has launched a major operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages, following days of strikes across the Palestinian territory that killed hundreds of people.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Operation Gideon Chariots was being led with great force. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to escalate pressure with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

The military operation came a day after US President Donald Trump concluded his Middle East trip without a visit to Israel. There had been hope that Trump's trip could increase the chances of a ceasefire deal or the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has prevented for more than two months.

 

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have yet to achieve progress in Qatar's capital, Doha. Hamas, which released an Israeli-American hostage as a goodwill gesture before Trump's trip, insists on a deal that ends the war and leads to the withdrawal of Israeli forces something Israel said that it won't agree to.

Israel's army said on social media that it was intensifying attacks and exerting tremendous pressure on Hamas across Gaza, and wouldn't stop until the hostages are returned and the militant group is dismantled.

Also Read

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Gaza faces famine threat as Israel blocks aid, crisis grows. What to know

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft gave AI to Israeli army but denies its use to harm Gaza civilians

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Over 100 killed in Gaza as Israel hits 130 targets in 48 hours

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes kill 82 people in Gaza as Trump wraps up Middle East visit

War, Israel-Gaza war

54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on Gaza's Khan Younis city

Israel believes as many as 23 of the hostages in Gaza are still alive, although Israeli authorities have expressed concern for the status of three of them.

More than 150 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It said more than 3,000 have been killed since Israel broke a January ceasefire on March 18.

On Saturday afternoon, an Israeli strike killed at least four children in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north, according to al-Awda Hospital, which received the bodies. Seven others were wounded in the strike, which hit a house. A later strike in Jabaliya killed four, the hospital said.

An airstrike east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed a woman and three children, with the bodies arriving at al-Aqsa hospital. Another strike in Deir al-Balah killed four people, including a woman.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the strikes. A separate statement said that the military had killed dozens of fighters while dismantling an underground route in northern Gaza.

Month 3 of Israel's blockade  Gaza is in the third month of an Israeli blockade with no food, water, fuel or other goods entering the territory of more than 2 million people. Food security experts say Gaza will be in famine if the blockade isn't lifted.

Earlier this week, a new humanitarian organisation that has US backing to take over aid delivery said that it expects to begin operations by the end of the month, after what it described as key agreements with Israeli officials.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation identified several US military veterans, former humanitarian coordinators and security contractors to lead the effort.

Many in the humanitarian community, including the UN, said that they won't participate, because the system doesn't align with humanitarian principles and won't be able to meet the needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

Tom Fletcher, the UN humanitarian chief, said Friday that there's already an aid delivery plan with 160,000 pallets of supplies ready to move: It is ready to be activated today if we are simply allowed to do our jobs.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Compete to be American! US eyes reality show for immigrant citizenship

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

airports, passengers

In Spain, growing homelessness crisis unfolds inside Madrid airport

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor

Evo_Morales

Supporters of Bolivia's Morales clash with police to secure his candidacy

Topics : Donald Trump Israel-Palestine israel Gaza border clash Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon