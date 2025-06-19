Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist': Israeli defence minister

'Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist': Israeli defence minister

The threat comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel on Thursday, prompting both Katz and Netanyahu to issue statements; Iran has denied targeting the hospital

Israel's Defence Minister's threat to Khamenei comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Amid the widening conflict between the two West Asian powers, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist”, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).
 
Katz's threat comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel.
 
"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed – he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal. Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist," Katz was reported as saying.
 
The Iranian missile strikes occurred as the conflict in West Asia entered its seventh day. The targets included Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon, leaving at least 240 people injured, news agency Associated Press reported.
 
 
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Iran would pay a heavy price for the strike on the hospital.

"This morning, Iran's terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital... and at civilians in the centre of the country. We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Iran says it did not order hospital strike

 
Iran has denied carrying out a direct strike on the hospital, asserting that its intended targets were specific military and intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv. According to a statement, these included the Israeli Army’s Central Command Headquarters for Communications, Control and Intelligence, as well as the primary building for military intelligence and operations situated within the Gav-Yam Technology Park.
 
"Since these targets are located next to the Soroka Military Hospital, the hospital was affected by the blast wave but sustained no significant damage," the Iranian embassy in India posted on X.

US preparing for a possible strike: Report

 
Amid escalating hostilities, the United States is reportedly preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. According to a Bloomberg report, Washington is preparing the necessary infrastructure for a potential direct conflict with Tehran.
 
The report, citing sources, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change. While some officials have suggested a strike might occur over the weekend, others mentioned that federal agency leaders have begun making preparations for a possible attack.
 
The report surfaced hours after US President Donald Trump said that his patience with Iran had ended and that he "may or may not" carry out a strike. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "There’s a big difference between now and a week ago. Nobody knows what I’m going to do."
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

