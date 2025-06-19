Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

Iranian missile attack comes as the West Asia conflict enters day seven with no end in sight. The missile barrage hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon, injuring 16 people so far

Soroka Hospital in Israel

Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Be'er Sheva, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025 | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Iranian missile barrage targeted Israel on Thursday morning, including a direct hit on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, one of the largest hospitals in Israel, Associated Press reported. The Soroka Medical Center is the main hospital in Israel’s south.
 
The attack comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its seventh day with no end in sight. The Iranian missile barrage also hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, where 16 people have been reported injured so far, with three of them seriously injured.
 
Speaking about the impact on the Soroka Hospital, a spokesperson said that the hospital has suffered ‘extensive damage’ in different areas, leaving people wounded in the attack. The hospital has urged people not to come there for the treatment as black smoke continues to rise from the building. The hospital has more than 1,000 beds, and it provides services to approximately one million residents of Israel’s south, the report said.
 
 

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned people to evacuate the area around the Arak heavy water reactor. The Israeli military shared the warning in a social media post on X. The round of airstrikes on Thursday targeted Tehran, Arak, and some other areas. The military said Iran fired a new salvo of missiles and advised the people to take shelter.
 
The counterstrike by Iran was in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor. The Israeli military said Thursday’s round of airstrikes targeted Tehran and other areas of Iran, without elaborating.
 

Israel running low on missiles?

A recent Wall Street Journal report, citing US officials, said that concerns are now being flagged over Israel's defence systems, as the country is reportedly running low on its defensive long-range missile interceptors. Concerns over Israel’s ability to defend itself are mounting as Iran fires a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles.
 
The report added that since the conflict began last week, the US Pentagon has sent more missile defence assets to Israel following its latest escalation with Iran. However, concerns have now surfaced about the US’ depleting stock of interceptors.
 
Concerns are also being raised over the Pentagon’s resources, whose stock of interceptors is also depleting.

Israel-Iran conflict

On June 13, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting nuclear sites in Iran’s capital, Tehran, after concerns rose over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme. Following Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated and launched counterstrikes, targeting cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel. Since Israel’s operation began, 224 people have been killed in Iran. 
 

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran israel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

