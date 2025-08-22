Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israeli defence minister warns Gaza may face destruction over Hamas row

Israeli defence minister warns Gaza may face destruction over Hamas row

The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, Katz wrote in a post on X

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel's defence minister warned on Friday that Gaza City could be destroyed unless Hamas accepts Israel's terms. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's defence minister warned on Friday that Gaza City could be destroyed unless Hamas accepts Israel's terms, as the country prepares for an expanded offensive in the area.

A day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would authorise the military to seize Gaza City, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that the enclave's largest city could turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun, areas reduced to rubble earlier in the war.

The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, Katz wrote in a post on X.

 

He restated Israel's cease-fire demands: the release of all hostages and Hamas' complete disarmament. Hamas has said it would release captives in exchange for ending the war, but rejects disarmament without the creation of a Palestinian state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Hamas

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

