Israeli jets intercepted Iranian planes aiding Syria's Assad: Netanyahu

Israeli jets intercepted Iranian planes aiding Syria's Assad: Netanyahu

The remarks in a speech gave a new glimpse into Israel's thinking in the final days in power for Assad, a longtime enemy who was overthrown by insurgents last December

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

AP Jerusalem
Apr 28 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Israeli warplanes last year intercepted Iranian aircraft headed toward Syria, preventing them from delivering troops meant to assist the country's embattled president at the time, Bashar Assad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The remarks in a speech gave a new glimpse into Israel's thinking in the final days in power for Assad, a longtime enemy who was overthrown by insurgents last December. 

Speaking to a conference hosted by the Jewish News Syndicate, a pro-Israel news agency, Netanyahu claimed that arch-rival Iran wanted to save Assad after watching the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in neighbouring Lebanon suffer heavy losses in fighting with Israel.

 

"They had to rescue Assad," Netanyahu said, claiming that Iran wanted to send "one or two airborne divisions" to help the Syrian leader.

"We stopped that. We sent some F-16s to some Iranian planes that were making some routes to Damascus," he said. "They turned back."  He gave no further details.

In fighting last fall, Israel detonated hundreds of booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah, days before assassinating the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Netanyahu told the crowd that he pushed forward the pager attacks after Israel learned that Hezbollah had grown suspicious and sent some of the devices to Iran for testing.

"I said, 'We'll have to do it right away'," he said.

Israel and a weakened Hezbollah reached a ceasefire in November, ending more than a year of fighting. Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Israel Iran Conflict Syria Bashar al-Assad

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

