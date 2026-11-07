Saturday, November 07, 2026 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Italy's foreign minister says his personal data was leaked on dark web

Italy's foreign minister says his personal data was leaked on dark web

Tajani, who is also a vice premier in Italy's government, did not specify what kind of information had been shared, but suggested that the cyberthreat was ongoing

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Representative image from file.

AP Milan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data had been disseminated on the dark web, an encrypted part of the internet, and that he has been exposed to "threats and intimidation." Tajani made the announcement in a social media post following a string of hoax bomb threats across Europe that caused flight diversions, security threats against broadcasters as well as recent attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems and drone incursions.

"For days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking other information, in fact exposing me and my family to new threats and intimidation," Tajani said, adding that the criminals "are prepared to pay for other details on me and my loved ones." Tajani, who is also a vice premier in Italy's government, did not specify what kind of information had been shared, but suggested that the cyberthreat was ongoing.

 

"I will not allow myself to be intimidated in any way," Tajani said. "I will continue working to defend my ministry, and Italy, and I will further strengthen the ties and cooperation to protect ourselves together." Tajani did not indicate who might be responsible for the cyberattack but reiterated the Italian government's support for Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A Leopard 2 A6 tank during the Finnish Army Arrow 22 training exercise, in Niinisalo, Finland

Finland considers Ukraine-style anti-tank barriers as Russia rearms

A woman casts her vote inside a voting place at St Anne's Anglican Church on the day of the general election in Wellington, New Zealand

As New Zealand polls close, results expected to be tightest in years

China flag

Beijing opposes US sanctions on two Chinese firms, vows to hit back

US immigration, deportation, us flag

US offers $20 million reward for information on Iran's nuclear programme

Ramprakash Gopidayal

South Africa mourns Indian-origin TV pioneer Ramprakash Gopidayal

Topics : Dark Web Italy cyber crime

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Astral share priceSilver on DhanterasThermax Share PriceCA Foundation Results TodayGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 4:29 PM IST