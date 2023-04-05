close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

J&J proposes paying $8.9 bn to settle baby talcum powder lawsuits

J&J isn't admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that company executive emphasised in a statement that maintained the claims are specious and lack scientific merit

AP New Brunswick (US)
Johnson and Johnsons baby talc-powder Source:Gettyimages

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly USD 9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The USD 8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to the subsidiary, LTL Management, would be payable over the next 25 years. The amount is up from the USD 2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits alleging harm from J&J talcum powder, according to the company.

J&J isn't admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that company executive emphasised in a Tuesday statement that maintained the claims are specious and lack scientific merit.

But fighting the lawsuits in court would take decades and be expensive, said Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation.

Also Read

Bombay HC permits Johnson & Johnson to manufacture, sell baby powder

Bombay HC orders testing of J&J baby powder, allows firm to manufacture

Baby powder case: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to give report to J&J

Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users

Jury selection begins in Tesla investor lawsuit against Elon Musk

Finland becomes NATO member as Russia warns of 'counter-measures'

Pakistan's trade deficit narrows by over 35% in 1st nine months of FY23

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges in hush-money case

Taliban bans Afghan female employees of UN from work in eastern province

India muscles in on $447 bn space economy amid China, Russia's isolation

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

The claims contributed to drop in J&J's sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

J&J's stock rose 3 per cent in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company's announcement.

Topics : Johnson & Johnson's | Lawsuits | J&J

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon