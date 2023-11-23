Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Jack Ma reverses plan to trim stake after Alibaba share tumble: Report

Ma has not sold a single share in Alibaba, as the stock price has not reached the level the billionaire was seeking

Jack MaPhotographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Jack MaPhotographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma is walking back plans to trim his stake after the Chinese e-commerce heavyweight suffered its biggest selloff in more than a year last week.
 
Ma has not sold a single share in Alibaba, as the stock price has not reached the level the billionaire was seeking, according to an internal memo from the company’s Chief People Officer Jane Jiang Fang viewed by Bloomberg News. Ma is confident in the ecommerce leader’s future, the memo read. Several Chinese media outlets including The Paper reported the news earlier. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 59-year-old Ma’s plans to sell 10 million shares worth about $870 million on Nov. 21 became public in regulatory filings last week. The disclosure coincided with the company announcing it’s scrapped plans to spin off its $11 billion cloud business, and the combined effect was a $22 billion drop in market value in a single day.

Escalating US-China technological rivalry is forcing a reset in Alibaba’s strategy, casting doubt on its attempts to rebound from an industrywide crackdown in China and fight off scrappy new entrants such as ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin.

“Ma’s office has issued a statement saying that Ma will continue to hold onto his Alibaba stake. This is a fact and not mere lip service,” Jiang said in the note. “Alibaba’s current price is significantly lower than its real value so he will not sell.” The billionaire believes that the value of Alibaba’s businesses will increase, she said.

Ma’s family office needed funds to invest in agricultural enterprises and charities in China and elsewhere, and made arrangements with a broker earlier this year for a share sale at a price set in August, Jiang said. The broker was not aware that the disclosure of the sale agreement would come on the same day as the company’s financial results, she said. 

Also Read

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu: Little-known coder to continue Jack Ma's legacy

Daniel Zhang to step down as Alibaba CEO, Eddie Wu Yongming to succeed him

Former CEO of China's Alibaba quits cloud business in leadership reshuffle

Alibaba's Wu lays out strategic priorities for staff- user first, AI driven

Jack Ma's clash with China costs Alibaba Group Holding, Ant $850 billion

Pakistan's top court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan's bail plea

Broadcom closes VMware deal after 18-month saga ending in China: Report

Israel, Hamas agree on 1st truce, 50 hostages to be freed in swap

Nigeria aims Brics in two years, join G-20 in new foreign policy push

Warren Buffet donates Berkshire Hathaway shares to children's foundations

Topics : Jack Ma Alibaba Group

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon