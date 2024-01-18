Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Japan Airlines names ex-cabin attendant Tottori as first female president

Mitsuko Tottori, a senior managing executive officer who joined JAL in 1985, the year it suffered one of the worst crashes in airline history, will become president from April 1, it said in statement

japan airlines

Photo: Reuters

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan Airlines named its first female president on Wednesday, a former cabin attendant who rose through the ranks to senior management, taking a deeply symbolic step in a country struggling to close a vast gender gap at work.
 
Mitsuko Tottori, a senior managing executive officer who joined JAL in 1985, the year it suffered one of the worst crashes in airline history, will become president from April 1, it said in a statement.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The appointment comes as Japanese companies face increasing pressure to boost gender diversity and tackle a gender pay gap that is the worst among the Group of Seven nations and almost double the average of the OECD grouping of advanced economies.
 
"There are female employees out there who are struggling with their career steps or going through big life events," Tottori told a news conference.
 
"I hope my appointment as a president can encourage them, or give them the courage to take the next step." The change comes as the airline seeks to recover from the pandemic-era downturn and tourists flock back to Japan.
 
Airline safety is under a fresh spotlight after a collision between a JAL plane and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport this month. All 379 people aboard the airliner escaped as it burst into flames.
 
JAL has said Tottori acquired a "high level of insight and field experience" in safety operations and service.
 
The current president, Yuji Akasaka, will become chairperson while continuing to hold a representative director title, the airline said in its statement.
 
Yoshiharu Ueki, the current chairman, will retire from his post in April and leave the director position upon shareholder approval in June.
 
JAL has set itself a target for women to make up 30% of managers across the group by the end of the fiscal year to March 2026.
By the end of March 2023, the corresponding figure was 22.8%.

Also Read

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

At least $15 billion needed for Gaza housing, says Palestinian official

UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for urgent action on climate change, AI

Aramco CEO Nasser predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks

US in demand, says Blinken as he mourns 'gutwrenching' scenes in Gaza

Shipping industry CEOs see no short-term end to Red Sea disruptions

Topics : Japan airlines Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon