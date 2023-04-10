close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan books $16.6 bn current account surplus for 2nd consecutive month

Japan logged a current account surplus of $16.6 billion in February, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Monday

IANS Tokyo
Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan logged a current account surplus of 2.2 trillion yen ($16.6 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Monday, back to the black following a deficit in January.

According to the Ministry's preliminary information, the figure was 2.3 per cent lower than in the same period last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Ministry, the country had a goods trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 220.4 billion yen, among key components in the recording period.

Imports and exports expanded 9.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent year on year, respectively, the preliminary data showed.

The report also showed that the primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, booked a surplus of 3.44 trillion yen on the backdrop of higher interest rates overseas and the weaker yen.

--IANS

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Japan's trade deficit balloons for 14th month on energy costs, cheap yen

Who leaked the alleged classified US documents online & what do they tell?

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO site restricts retweets

Saudi, Omani delegation hold peace talks in Yemen with Houthi leaders

OpenAI CEO plans expansion in Japan after meeting PM Fumio Kishida

Taiwan tracks 70 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around country

ksk/

 

Topics : Macroeconomics | Japan | Finance Ministry | Current Account Deficit

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon