Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Ishiba had announced his intention Monday to stay on to tackle pressing challenges, including tariff talks with the US

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to the media regarding the Japan-U.S. trade framework at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he will make a decision on resigning over a historic defeat of his ruling party in a weekend election after closely studying the tariff deal just struck with the United States.

Ishiba has been under growing pressure to step down as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the 248-member upper house, the smaller and less powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament on Sunday, shaking his grip on power and Japan's political stability.

The loss means Ishiba's ruling coalition, which also lost a majority in the more powerful lower house in October, now lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, making it even more difficult for his government to achieve any policy goals and worsening Japan's political instability.

 

Ishiba had announced his intention Monday to stay on to tackle pressing challenges, including tariff talks with the US, without creating a political vacuum, sparking calls from inside and outside his own party for a quick resignation to respond to the election results.

With the tariff deal with the US paving the way for his possible departure, Japanese media said he is expected to soon announce plans to step down in August.

Also Read

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

India, Japan explore maritime, regional ties in Indo-Pacific region

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lowers Japan's tariff rate to 15%, says Tokyo to invest $550 bn in US

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks firm as investors look to tariff negotiations, earnings

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's PM Ishiba tries to buy time after historic election setback

Premiumairport, tourists, passengers

India becomes second-largest air passenger mkt for Thailand this summer

Ishiba welcomed the trade agreement Wednesday, which places a 15% tax on Japanese cars and other goods imported into the US from Japan, down from the initial 25%, saying it was a product of tough negotiations to protect the national interest and that it would help benefit both sides as they work together to create more jobs and investment.

But Ishiba declined to comment on his possible move and only told reporters that he has to closely examine the trade deal first.

In Sunday's election, voters frustrated with price increases exceeding the pace of wage hikes, especially younger people who have long felt ignored by the ruling government's focus on senior voters, rapidly turned to emerging conservative and rightwing populist parties, like the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito.

None of the opposition parties have shown interest in forming a full-fledged alliance with the governing coalition but they have said they are open to cooperating on policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Australia's Adelaide

Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Probe into S Korea's Jeju Air crash hints at pilot error, angering families

Richard Grenell

Trump aide meets Imran Khan's sons, calls for end to political prosecutions

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

SharePoint breach cast shadow on Microsoft's cybersecurity revamp

Jerome Powell and Donald Trump, Powell, Trump

Trump calls Fed's Powell a 'numbskull', says he will be out in 8 months

Topics : Japan Japan parliament US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon