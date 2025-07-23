Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

A 23-year-old Indian student in Adelaide brutally attacked in racist assault; suffers brain trauma, facial fractures

Indian student, Charanpreet Singh was attacked in what is believed to be a racially-motivated assault in Australia's Adelaide. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 23-year-old Indian student, Charanpreet Singh, was attacked in what is believed to be a racially-motivated assault in Australia's Adelaide. The incident reportedly stemmed from a car parking dispute and occurred on July 19, when Singh and his wife had gone to view the light installations.
 
According to a report by The Hindustan Times, a vehicle pulled up beside Singh’s car and five men got out, some allegedly carrying metal knuckles or sharp objects. They demanded that Singh move his vehicle and, without provocation, began hurling racial abuse at him. The attackers reportedly shouted a racial slur, before the group launched a violent physical assault.
 
 
Singh was punched through the car window, dragged out, and beaten unconscious with fists and weapons. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. 
“They just said ‘f*** off, Indian’, and after that they just started punching,” Singh told 9News from his hospital bed. “I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious.” He added that the psychological trauma has left him questioning his place in Australia: “You can change anything in your body, but you can’t change the colours.”
 
He was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with brain trauma, multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, and serious injuries to his eyes. He underwent surgery and remains under medical care.

Australian police launch probe

 
South Australia Police responded shortly after the attack and discovered Singh lying severely injured. A 20-year-old man from Enfield was arrested the next day and charged with assault causing harm. He has since been released on bail, while police continue to search for the remaining four attackers.
 
CCTV footage from the area, close to the University of Adelaide and other public landmarks is being reviewed as part of the investigation.
 
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas denounced the attack, calling it “deeply disturbing” and reiterating that racially motivated violence has “no place” in the state. “Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at,” he said.
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

