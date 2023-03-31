close

Japan's unemployment rate increased in Feb; jobless rate reaches 2.6%

Japan's unemployment rate increased in February from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Friday

IANS Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Japan's unemployment rate increased in February from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate here rose 2.6 per cent in February from 2.4 per cent in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio dropped 0.01 point to 1.34.

This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking work.

--IANS

ksk/

Topics : Japan | Bank of Japan | unemployment rate

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

