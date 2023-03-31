Japan's unemployment rate increased in Feb; jobless rate reaches 2.6%

Japan's unemployment rate increased in February from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate here rose 2.6 per cent in February from 2.4 per cent in January, reports Xinhua news agency.
Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio dropped 0.01 point to 1.34.
This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking work.
--IANS
ksk/
Also Read
Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in September: Govt report
Focus on labour reforms, social security for informal workers in 2023
Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts
Year 2023 will be year of disinflation in Asia: Morgan Stanley report
Must create multitude of equitable ways for different groups: CJI
Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme
Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios
Pak FM calls for working together to address economic, climate challenges
Sri Lanka to opt for domestic debt restructuring post-IMF bailout: Govt
As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance