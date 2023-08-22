Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.09%)
65277.46 + 61.37
Nifty (0.08%)
19408.50 + 14.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.67%)
5367.55 + 35.60
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
38335.85 + 209.45
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44081.75 + 79.75
Heatmap

Japan to release Fukushima plant's treated water to sea as early as Thurs

The water release begins nearly 12 and half years after the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami

japan flag, Japan

Japanese fisheries groups have opposed the plan out of worry of further damage to the reputation of their seafood. Groups in China and South Korea have also raised concern, making it a political and diplomatic issue | Photo: Unsplash.com

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Japanese government announced Tuesday the treated and diluted radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will be released into the ocean as early as Thursday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead at a meeting of Cabinet ministers involved in the plan and instructed the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, to be ready to start the release Thursday if weather permits.
The water release begins nearly 12 and half years after the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Japanese fisheries groups have opposed the plan out of worry of further damage to the reputation of their seafood. Groups in China and South Korea have also raised concern, making it a political and diplomatic issue.
The government and TEPCO say the water must be released to make room for the plant's decommissioning and to prevent accidental leaks.
They say the treatment and dilution will make the wastewater safer than international standards and its environmental impact will be negligibly small. But some scientists say long-term impact of the low-dose radioactivity that remains in the water needs attention.

Also Read

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

S Korea endorses safety of Japan's plans to release Fukushima plant water

Japan's fisheries head against pumping treated radioactive water into sea

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

N Korea may launch spy satellite in coming days after earlier failure

From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan, pop music has found a place on the syllabus

Swiss glaciers threatened as heat drives zero-temp level to record altitude

Will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges on 2020 election: Donald Trump

Federal govt will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover: Joe Biden

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Fukushima Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesAdani EnterprisesOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon