Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Swiss glaciers threatened as heat drives zero-temp level to record altitude

Even Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountain along the Italian-French border at some 4,809 meters (15,800 feet), is affected, the weather agency said based on readings from its weather balloons

glaciers

The new high altitude eclipsed a previous record set in July 2022, a year that experts say was particularly devastating for the glaciers of Switzerland. Readings have been taken on the zero-degree altitude level since 1954 | Representative Image

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Swiss weather service said Monday a heat wave has driven the zero-degree Celsius level to its highest altitude since recordings on it in Switzerland began nearly 70 years ago, an ominous new sign for the country's vaunted glaciers.
MeteoSwiss says the zero-degree isotherm level reached 5,298 meters (17,381 feet) above sea level over Switzerland overnight Sunday to Monday. All of Switzerland's snow-capped Alpine peaks the highest being the 4,634-meter (15,203-foot) Monte Rosa summit had air temperatures over zero Celsius (32 F) where water freezes to ice, raising prospects of a thaw.
Even Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountain along the Italian-French border at some 4,809 meters (15,800 feet), is affected, the weather agency said based on readings from its weather balloons.
The new high altitude eclipsed a previous record set in July 2022, a year that experts say was particularly devastating for the glaciers of Switzerland. Readings have been taken on the zero-degree altitude level since 1954.
An exceptionally powerful anticyclone and warm air of subtropical origin are currently ensuring scorching weather over the country, MeteoSwiss said on its website, adding that many measuring stations in Switzerland have set new temperature records in the second half of August.
MeteoSwiss meterologist Mikhal Schwander said it marked only the third time such readings had been tallied above 5,000 meters and that the level was generally around 3,500 to 4,000 meters in a typical summer.

Also Read

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Most of Himalayan glaciers analysed are retreating at varying rates: Govt

Heat wave to persist, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

Deadly heat bakes millions from China to India, raising blackout risks

Vanishing ice on the highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity

Will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges on 2020 election: Donald Trump

Federal govt will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover: Joe Biden

Here's why Meta's Twitter killer, Threads, needs a desktop version

Over 200 Palestinians, nearly 30 Israelis killed in 2023, says UN

Amazon illegally called police on employees, labour board alleges

With a zero-degree isotherm far above 5,000m (meters above sea level), all glaciers in the Alps are exposed to melt up to their highest altitudes," said Daniel Farinotti, a glaciologist at the federal technical university in Zurich, ETHZ, in an email. Such events are rare and detrimental to the glaciers' health, as they live from snow being accumulated at high altitudes.
"If such conditions persist in the longer term, glaciers are set to be lost irreversibly, he said.
A Swiss study last year found that the country's 1,400-odd glaciers the most in Europe had lost more than half their total volume since the early 1930s, including a 12-percent decline over the previous six years alone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Heat wave Switzerland

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon