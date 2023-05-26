close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan unveils policy blueprint featuring childcare, no mention of funding

The outline, which will serve as a backbone for the government's economic policy set to be finalised in June, made no mention of how to fund such spending

Reuters
Japan

(Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoshifumi Takemoto

Japan on Friday announced its mid-term economic policy framework, featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "new capitalism" priorities, such as efforts to stem a declining birthrate with increases in childcare spending.
 
The outline, which will serve as a backbone for the government's economic policy set to be finalised in June, made no mention of how to fund such spending - a sticking point before a snap election Kishida may call in the coming months.
 
The draft policy outline - the barebones of a wish list on a single sheet of paper - also focused on economic security, urging private-public sector joint investment to strengthen supply chains and investment in products including chips amid trade frictions between the United States and China.
 
It also called for achieving structural wage hikes and reinforcing investment in human resources as well as encouraging climate friendly innovation and digitalisation.
 
In Japan, fiscal reform is an urgent task for the industrial world's most heavily indebted government, with public debt at more than 250% of its gross domestic product (GDP).
 

Also Read

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

Heavy snow in northern Japan, other regions kills 17, over 90 injured

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

Japan's economy struggles to eke out growth, shows fragile recovery

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

US manufactured capital goods demand unexpectedly rebound in April

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

Pope Francis taps successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires: Vatican

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Still, rounds of heavy anti-COVID stimulus spending made its budget-balancing target, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal 2025 year end even more elusive.
 
Kishida has ruled out raising the consumption tax to fund the cost of new childcare. Some ruling party lawmakers have called for issuing bonds, though the government says no decision has been made.
 
Of the 3 trillion yen ($22.21 billion) needed each of the coming three years to boost childcare, roughly 1 trillion yen would need be funded by issuing bridging bonds, which will be repaid in future by means such as tax hikes, although details remain undecided.
 
The government is struggling to secure stable sources of permanent funding for measures aimed at reversing Japan's declining birthrate. In addition, speculation lingers that the premier may call snap general elections by the June 21 end of the current parliament session, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
 
Such moves could cause a delay to a decision on funding sources for childcare, even though a mid-year policy roadmap is tentatively set for approval around mid-June, one of the sources said. If Kishida decides to call a general election, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would shift focus on an election campaigning platform, leaving issues of funding in the backseat.
 
($1 = 135.0500 yen)
 
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Leika Kihara and Louise Heavens)
Topics : Japan Global economy

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jain Irrigation Q4 profit jumps to Rs 976 cr; reduces debt by Rs 2,800 cr

Sprinkler irrigation system
3 min read

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Voltas- consumer durables
2 min read

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Japan unveils policy blueprint featuring childcare, no mention of funding

Japan
3 min read

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi says new Parliament building will make every Indian proud

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon