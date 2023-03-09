JUST IN
UK looks to ease immigration rules for foreign workers to plug shortages
Russia plans to challenge US nominee Ajay Banga to World Bank
25 or 50 basis points will depend on coming economic data: Powell
Pak tells IMF about asking China for rollover of $2 bn deposits for next yr
IMF board to consider approval of Sri Lanka's bailout package on March 20
Indian-origin UK home minister proposes crackdown on illegal migrants
Sri Lanka in talks to extend $1 bn Indian credit line as IMF deal looms
Powell sees higher peak for rates, says Fed prepared to speed up if needed
Sri Lanka secures China assurances to clear way for $2.9 bn IMF bailout
Higher defence spending is purely to safeguard nation's sovereignty: China
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
US economy started strong in 2023 on firm consumer spending: Fed Beige Book
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Japan's economy struggles to eke out growth, shows fragile recovery

Japan's economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1 per cent in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6 per cent increase, showing how the world's third-largest economy was barely eking out

Topics
Japan | economy

AP  |  Tokyo 

Economic growth, GDP

Japan's economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1 per cent in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6 per cent increase, showing how the world's third-largest economy was barely eking out growth.

The Cabinet Office's revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2 per cent growth.

The annual rate shows what the growth would have been if the on-quarter rate continues for a year.

Domestic demand shrank 0.3 per cent, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2 per cent decline, according to the data released Thursday. Public demand stood unchanged from the initial figure at plus 0.3 per cent.

The latest numbers underline Japan's fragile recovery, although the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic has helped.

Japan has struggled over a shortage of imported parts from China, and the rest of Asia, such as computer chips for the auto industry, as well as inflation, especially the higher prices of energy, worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The return of economic activity, especially tourism, is expected to bolster the rebound.

Restaurants and other businesses are welcoming the return of crowds, as vaccination is generally widespread in Japan. Although COVID cases still persist, including deaths, the nation has been gradually relaxing measures, such as crowd size restrictions or mask-wearing requirements.

Japan's economy shrank 0.3 per cent in the July-September period from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Japan

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 09:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.