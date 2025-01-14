Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to try again to launch New Glenn rocket Tuesday

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to try again to launch New Glenn rocket Tuesday

Founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin said Tuesday's poor weather forecast could cause more delay. Thick clouds and stiff wind were expected at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

New Glenn rocket, Blue Origin

New Glenn is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn. It is five times taller than Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket that carries paying customers to the edge of space from Texas | Image: X @blueorigin

AP Cape Canaveral
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Origin will try again to launch its massive new rocket as early as Tuesday after calling off the debut launch because of ice buildup in critical plumbing.

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket was supposed to blast off before dawn on Monday with a prototype satellite. But ice formed in a purge line for a unit powering some of the rocket's hydraulic systems and launch controllers ran out of time to clear it, according to the company.

Founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin said Tuesday's poor weather forecast could cause more delay. Thick clouds and stiff wind were expected at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

 

The test flight already had been delayed by rough seas that posed a risk to the company's plan to land the first-stage booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

New Glenn is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn. It is five times taller than Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket that carries paying customers to the edge of space from Texas.

Bezos founded the company 25 years ago. He took part in Monday's countdown from Mission Control, located at the rocket factory just outside the gates of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

No matter what happens, Bezos said this weekend, "We're going to pick ourselves up and keep going.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Toyota Motor

Toyota wants salaried staff in office four days a week starting Sept 2

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas likely to release 33 hostages in phase 1 of ceasefire-hostage deal

wildfire

Lawsuit claims utility's equipment sparked Eaton Fire, probe underway

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Trump likely to maintain new AI chip controls, says Jake Sullivan

tariffs on Canada

Canadian ambassador warns of 'tit-for-tat' retaliation to US tariffs

Topics : Jeff Bezos rocket launch Amazon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon