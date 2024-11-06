Business Standard
JPMorgan CEO to remain at bank, has no plans to join Trump admin: Report

Dimon, 68, has been the subject of repeated speculation in recent weeks as a candidate for Treasury secretary by both Republicans and Democrats

Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will remain at the bank and has no plans to join Donald Trump's administration despite questions about whether he would take a senior government role after the U.S. presidential election, a source said.
 
Dimon, 68, has been the subject of repeated speculation in recent weeks as a candidate for Treasury secretary by both Republicans and Democrats, but he said last month that his chances of taking an official post were "almost nil". 
The executive, who is one of the most prominent leaders in corporate America, has run JPMorgan for almost 19 years. The bank's board has named four candidates to succeed Dimon when he eventually steps down. 
 
"Our country is now concluding one of the hardest fought and at times divisive elections in our recent history," Dimon said in a statement on Tuesday before the election results emerged. 
"Soon it will be time for all of us to unite behind our President elect and all of our national leaders." While the veteran banker continued his tradition of not endorsing any presidential candidate this year, he frequently weighed in on economic and financial policies, as well as geopolitical and national challenges. 
Meanwhile, media reports said his wife Judy Dimon traveled to Michigan last weekend to campaign for Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic opponent. 
Dimon had previously downplayed the chances of taking a government position, telling analysts in October that "I probably am not going to do it... but I always reserve the right" to reconsider.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

