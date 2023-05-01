close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

BS Web Team New Delhi
JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JPMorgan Chase and Company will buy First Republic Bank after the crisis-stricken lender was taken over by regulators. According to a statement by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, JP Morgan will take possession of all deposits and all assets of the bank.
"The FDIC has accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets of First Republic Bank," the statement said.

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.
JPMorgan Bank was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators. 11 banks had deposited $30 billion into First Republic Bank to help it have time for finding solutions.

These included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
The crisis at the US bank followed the withdrawal of deposits by wealthy clients. Swift rate hikes spelt trouble for some businesses to pay back loans, triggering risks of losses for lenders who were already reeling under recession fears.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

SVB: Shareholders sue Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, and CFO for fraud

Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University

First Republic in limbo as US Federal Reserve juggle bank's fate

China's first Mars rover may not be able to restart after hibernation

Top CEOs received 9% pay rise in 2022, employees took 3% pay cut

Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt


A deal for First Republic, which had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13, forced the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets.
First Republic Bank's 84 branches in eight states will reopen on Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

On Friday, the bank's stock closed 43 per cent lower and hit a record low of $2.99 apiece.
Topics : JPMorgan JPMorgan Bank US banks BS Web Reports Banking sector

First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

Labour Day 2022
3 min read

First Republic in limbo as US Federal Reserve juggle bank's fate

First Republic Bank
4 min read

China's first Mars rover may not be able to restart after hibernation

China's Mars rover
2 min read

CSM Tech inks multi-mn dollar deal with Gabon govt for timber traceability

Deals, mergers,
2 min read

To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year

automobile
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

LIVE: JP Nadda releases BJP manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru

JP Nadda
1 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

labour day
2 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon