Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Analysts expect the underperformance in bank stocks to continue ahead as the current fears around the banking sector globally are likely to persist for some time

Topics
Stock Market | Markets | Banking stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Indian banks going through a purple patch: NPAs trending downwards

The global turmoil in the banking sector has made analysts cautious, who advise that investors stay away from stocks of this sector till the overall sentiment improves. The recent trouble for the banking sector started with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:17 IST

