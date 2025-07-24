Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Judge bars ICE from taking Garcia into custody if he's released from jail

Judge bars ICE from taking Garcia into custody if he's released from jail

US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the US govt to provide notice of 3 business days if Immigration and Customs Enforcement intends to initiate deportation proceedings against Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Abrego Garcia became a prominent face in the debate over President Donald Trump's immigration policies following his wrongful explusion to El Salvador in March. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Greenbelt (US)
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge in Maryland has prohibited the Trump administration from taking Kilmar Abrego Garcia into immediate immigration custody if he's released from jail in Tennessee while awaiting trial on human smuggling charges, according to an order issued Wednesday.

US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the US government to provide notice of three business days if Immigration and Customs Enforcement intends to initiate deportation proceedings against the Maryland construction worker. 

The judge also ordered the government to restore the federal supervision that Abrego Garcia was under before he was wrongfully deported to his native El Salvador in March. That supervision had allowed Abrego Garcia to live and work in Maryland for years, while he periodically checked in with ICE.

 

Abrego Garcia became a prominent face in the debate over President Donald Trump's immigration policies following his wrongful explusion to El Salvador in March. Trump's administration violated a US immigration judge's order in 2019 that shields Abrego Garcia from deportation to El Salvador because he likely faces threats of gang violence there.

Donald Trump United States government Trump Trump's immigration agenda

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

