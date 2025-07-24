Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor

One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor

Two officers were in serious condition & had to be life-flighted to a trauma center. The third officer who was shot is going to be able to be treated at Mercy hospital in Lorain

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for neighboring Elyria Police Department & for Lorain County Prosecutor Tony Cillo, who the mayor said are leading the investigation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Lorain (Ohio)
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Three police officers were wounded and a person was killed in a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio, Mayor Jack Bradley said.

Two officers were in serious condition and had to be life-flighted to a trauma center, Bradley said in a phone interview. The third officer who was shot is going to be able to be treated at our Mercy hospital here in Lorain. 

Bradley had no other information about the person who has died and no knowledge of what happened or how it happened.

 

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for neighboring Elyria Police Department and for Lorain County Prosecutor Tony Cillo, who Bradley said are leading the investigation. 

Bradley said Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.

We're just concerned about the safety of all of our officers and all of our citizens, the mayor said.

Topics : Ohio USA United States Shooting

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

