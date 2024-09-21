Business Standard
Home / World News / Jury begins deliberations on Trump Train encounter with Biden-Harris bus

Jury begins deliberations on Trump Train encounter with Biden-Harris bus

Attorneys for the defendants argued they did not intend to hurt anyone or scheme a plan for Democrats

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

This case is not about politics, Robert Meyer, an attorney representing those aboard the bus.

AP Austin (TX)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A jury in Texas began to deliberate Friday whether the so-called Trump Train that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus days before the 2020 election in a heated highway encounter amounted to political intimidation.
"This case is not about politics, Robert Meyer, an attorney representing those aboard the bus, told the jury. It's about safety.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The civil trial has spanned two weeks in a federal courthouse in Austin has included testimony from former Texas Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis, who ran for governor in 2014, and is one of three people who was on board the bus and brought the lawsuit against six supporters of former President Donald Trump.
 
No criminal charges have been filed against the Trump supporters, who have argued that their actions during the convoy on Oct 30, 2020, were protected speech.
Video that Davis recorded from the bus shows pickup trucks with large Trump flags slowing down to box in the bus as it tried to move away from the group of Trump supporters. One of the defendants hit a campaign volunteer's car while the trucks occupied all lanes of traffic, forcing the bus and everyone around it to a 15 mph crawl.
During closing arguments Friday, Meyer argued that the defendants' conversations leading up to the convoy about Operation Block the Bus, dissemination of flyers and aggressive driving met the criteria for political intimidation.
Jurors also listened to several 911 calls from bystanders who were fearful that the convoy would cause a collision.

More From This Section

Drone explosion

Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike was on US wanted list

china Flag, China

China weighs removing major homebuying restrictions to boost demand

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed's relaxed bank capital plan faces pushback from regulator: Report

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds for Ukraine

Gold

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed rate cut bets prolong historic run

This wasn't some kind of peaceful protest, Meyer said. The bus swarmed on all sides.
Attorneys for the defendants argued they did not intend to hurt anyone or scheme a plan for Democrats to cancel their remaining campaign events in Texas.
There was no civil assault because there was no intent to hurt anybody, attorney Francisco Canseco said. Canseco represents Eliazar Cisneros who is accused of hitting a volunteer's car that was following the bus.
The jury will have to decide whether the defendants made an informal agreement to intimidate, harass or injure the Democrats on the bus in an effort to suppress their political support of President Joe Biden.
On Friday, comments outside the courtroom got heated between gallery members and one woman was escorted out.
Those on the bus including Davis, a campaign staffer and the driver repeatedly called 911 asking for help and a police escort through San Marcos, but when no law enforcement arrived, the campaign cancelled the event and pushed forward to Austin.
The trial began with plaintiffs' attorneys saying that organisers targeted the bus in a calculated attack to intimidate the Democrats, arguing that it violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 federal law that bans political violence and intimidation.
The City of San Marcos settled a separate lawsuit filed by the same three Democrats against the police, agreeing to pay $175,000 and mandate political violence training for law enforcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden opens foreign policy stretch as allies shift gaze to Trump, Harris

edible oil

Highlights: Govt demands explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

Attack on Trump, Trump shooting, Donald Trump, Trump

Communication failures prior to Trump's July assassination bid: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

'India not abuser, Donald Trump's claims about import duties unfair': GTRI

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Harris joins Oprah in emotional virtual campaign event

Topics : Joe Biden Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon