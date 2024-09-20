Business Standard
Home / World News / US Fed's relaxed bank capital plan faces pushback from regulator: Report

US Fed's relaxed bank capital plan faces pushback from regulator: Report

At least three of five FDIC board directors whose support is needed to formally propose the new draft currently oppose doing so, the sources said

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. Federal Reserve's watered-down version of a landmark bank capital proposal is facing resistance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a top banking regulator, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The Fed and FDIC are jointly writing the "Basel Endgame" rule along with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, but continued divisions among some key officials threaten to further delay progress on the rule, the people said on condition of anonymity.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At least three of five FDIC board directors whose support is needed to formally propose the new draft currently oppose doing so, the sources said.
 
 
Bloomberg News first reported the FDIC pushback on Friday.
 
Spokespeople for the Fed and FDIC declined to comment.
 
Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr, the central bank's regulatory chief, last week outlined a plan to significantly ease a July 2023 proposal raising bank capital following intense opposition from Wall Street banks who said it would hurt lending and the economy. The new draft would increase big bank capital by 9% compared with around 20% in the previous draft.
 

More From This Section

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds for Ukraine

Attack on Trump, Trump shooting, Donald Trump, Trump

Communication failures prior to Trump's July assassination bid: Report

A view of the International Space Station (ISS) (Source - www.nasa.gov)

Two Russians set record for longest stay on International Space Station

Telegram

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state-issued devices due to Russian threat

VInfast

VinFast's loss widens in Q2 on impairment charge, higher sales cost

Fed officials had for months been at loggerheads with their FDIC and OCC counterparts who had wanted to finalize the rule before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, Reuters reported in June.
 
Barr said last week he expected the Fed's Board of Governors would vote for his revised plan. FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said Barr's plan reflected their joint work, and both were committed to ensuring the rule is completed.
 
Speaking at a press conference after the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had planned to "move as a group" to re-propose the draft, although he said there was no date for when that would happen.

LEGAL UNCERTAINTY
 
Divisions on the FDIC board, however, currently stand in the way of a joint re-proposal, the sources said.
 
Jonathan McKernan, a Republican member of the FDIC's board of directors, told Reuters last week he would not vote for the re-proposal because he does not believe it fixes all the issues. Travis Hill, the other Republican FDIC board member, continues to have concerns about both the process and substance of the Basel re-proposal, said a person familiar with the matter.
 
Rohit Chopra, a Democrat on the FDIC board who is also the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he has taken a tough hand with banks, is also unhappy with the overhaul, according to two other people briefed on the matter.
Spokespeople for Chopra declined to comment.
 
In a statement, Hsu said was " committed to working with my peers on the next steps to drive the Basel 3 endgame to closure."
Analysts and industry sources have said that further delays to Basel could put the rule at risk of being further watered down or shelved altogether if Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has pledged to ease burdensome regulations, wins back the White House, Reuters previously reported.
 
While it would not be unprecedented for the Fed to move independently, or with the OCC, some industry executives and analysts say that would create legal uncertainty around the process and make the final rule vulnerable to litigation.

Also Read

Gold

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed rate cut bets prolong historic run

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Currency

Rupee, govt bond stronger after US Federal Reserve's 50 bps rate cut

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Record Galore! Why has Sensex rallied 1,360 points today; details here

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Fed made 'declaration of progress' with interest rate cut, says Biden

Wall Street

Wall Street rallies after Federal Reserve cuts interest rates 50 bps

Topics : US Federal Reserve US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon