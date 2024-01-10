Sensex (    %)
                        
Kamala Harris's aircraft diverted to DC-area after encountering wind shear

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, "Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.

Kamala Harris

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.
A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital.
Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

