Monday, February 02, 2026 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kennedy Center to close for 2 years for renovations in July, says Trump

Kennedy Center to close for 2 years for renovations in July, says Trump

Trump's announcement follows a wave of cancellations since Trump ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announced his plan days after the premier of "Melania" a documentary of the first lady was shown at the storied venue (File Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump says he will move to close Washington's Kennedy Center performing arts venue for two years starting in July for construction.

Trump's announcement on social media Sunday night follows a wave of cancellations since Trump ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building.

Trump announced his plan days after the premier of "Melania" a documentary of the first lady was shown at the storied venue. The proposal, he said, is subject to approval by the board of the Kennedy Center, which has been stocked with his hand-picked allies.

Leading performing arts groups have pulled out of appearances, most recently, composer Philip Glass, who announced his decision to withdraw his Symphony No. 15 "Lincoln" because he said the values of the center today are in "direct conflict" with the message of the piece.

 

"This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment," Trump wrote in his post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

US attack to spark 'regional war': Iran's supreme leader Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Any attack could trigger 'regional war': Iran's Khamenei warns US

Iran, Iran flag

Iran says it considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups

ICE, Minnesota, immigration in US, US immigration

Minnesota crackdown: Judge orders release of 5 yr old, dad from detention

Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew remains under Epstein's shadow as new documents emerge

Topics : Donald Trump United States International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Relief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power