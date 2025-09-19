Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kim Jong Un calls AI-powered drone development top military priority

Kim Jong Un calls AI-powered drone development top military priority

Kim inspected weapons, surveillance vehicles and multipurpose drones at North Korea's Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex

Kim Jong Un

North Korea has stepped up efforts to modernise its military. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Soo-Hyang Choi
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of new combat and reconnaissance drones this week, calling unmanned aerial vehicle development a top-priority for modernising the country’s armed forces.
 
On Thursday, Kim inspected weapons, surveillance vehicles and multipurpose drones at North Korea’s Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex, the official Korean Central News Agency said. He emphasised that developing artificial intelligence and improving the operational ability of unmanned weapons have become a top priority for strengthening North Korea’s armed forces, citing recent warfare that use unmanned equipment as a key military asset.  
 
 
While the technical quality of North Korea’s UAVs remains unclear, Kim has conducted multiple field inspections of drone development, underscoring his efforts to make them a key pillar of the country’s military strategy. 

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

North Korean hackers used ChatGPT to help forge deepfake military ID

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser

US, South Korea, Japan launch joint air, naval drills in show of strength

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of new rocket engine for ICBMs

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

China's Xi, North Korea's Kim pledge deeper ties during meeting in Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un in Beijing: What history says about China-North Korea ties

 
North Korea has stepped up efforts to modernise its military, from drones and loitering munitions to missile advances, as Kim defies international sanctions to bolster the country’s defense capabilities. His recent trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscored both his growing global profile and Pyongyang’s bid for deeper strategic partnerships.
 
North Korea has supplied tens of thousands of soldiers, artillery shells, and missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, according to US and South Korean officials, raising concerns over Pyongyang’s military gaining exposure to real-world combat experience. 
 
KCNA said Kim called for focusing on “rapidly developing newly introduced artificial intelligence technology” while “expanding and strengthening the serial production capacity of drones.” 
 
South Korea received a wake-up call about threats from drones when Pyongyang sent five UAVs across the border in 2022, including one that flew near then President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office in Seoul. South Korea’s military failed to shoot down the devices. One complicating factor was a reluctance to fire munitions in heavily populated areas.
 
In November, Kim called for the mass production of attack drones after Pyongyang accused Seoul of flying unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace over its capital. Seoul has not confirmed whether it sent any drones across the border. 
 

More From This Section

The headquarters of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, on the River Thames in London

UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

United Nations Security Council

US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

Donald Trump, Trump, Keir Starmer

Trump disagrees with Starmer over UK's plans to recognise Palestine

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries during a joint press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England

Trump praises his hosts for royal welcome on UK visit, sidesteps key issues

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump suggests possible US return to Afghan base, citing China proximity

Topics : North Korea Kim Jong Un Drones AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon