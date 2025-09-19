Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

MI6 said it was harnessing the anonymity of the dark web for the first time to allow potential agents living in Russia and around the world to mitigate the risks against them

The headquarters of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, on the River Thames in London

The headquarters of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, on the River Thames in London | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Sep 19 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

By Alex Wickham
 
The UK’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, launched a new online portal which it says will allow potential spies in Russia and elsewhere to send the agency messages securely over the dark web. 
Outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore will use a speech on Friday to announce the portal, called Silent Courier, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The agency will also post instructions on its official YouTube channel to help recruits pass on information about hostile intelligence activity or terrorism.
 
“Today we’re asking those with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile state intelligence activity to contact MI6 securely online,” Moore will say in a speech in Istanbul, according to the statement. “Our virtual door is open to you.” 
 

The advice to those wanting to spy for Britain includes downloading the TOR browser using a device not linked to them personally, as well as using a trustworthy virtual private network (VPN). MI6 said it was harnessing the anonymity of the dark web for the first time to allow potential agents living in Russia and around the world to mitigate the risks against them.
 
The approach echoes that taken by the Central Intelligence Agency, which published videos on social media channels seeking out potential Russian spies in 2023.
 
Moore is stepping down from his five-year term as MI6 chief at the end of September. He will be replaced by Blaise Metreweli, who will become the first woman to lead the agency.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

