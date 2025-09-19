Friday, September 19, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump disagrees with Starmer over UK's plans to recognise Palestine

Trump disagrees with Starmer over UK's plans to recognise Palestine

Trump underscored the atrocities of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 and emphasised his priorities of the release of hostages

Donald Trump, Trump, Keir Starmer

US President Donald Trump disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on London's plans to recognise Palestine as a state. (Photo:PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on London's plans to recognise Palestine as a state.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score. One of our few disagreements," Donald Trump said during a press conference with Keir Starmer in London.

Donald Trump underscored the atrocities of Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 and emphasised his priorities of the release of hostages.

"We have to remember October 7th - one of the worst, most violent days in the history of the world. I want an end, I want the hostages released. We have to have the hostages back immediately. I've heard stories like I've never thought even possible. There was no humanity, no anything. Hamas has said that they gonna put the hostages at front of any attack," The US President said.

 

Additionally, UK PM Starmer noted that the situation in Gaza remains "intolerable" and emphasised the need to speed up the aid efforts.

Also Read

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries during a joint press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England

Trump praises his hosts for royal welcome on UK visit, sidesteps key issues

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump suggests possible US return to Afghan base, citing China proximity

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge blocks Trump admin from deporting Guatemalan migrant children

Donald Trump, Trump

Starmer, Trump praise renewed US-UK special relationship, avoid disputes

Donald Trump, Trump

'Very close to Modi, but sanctioned India': Trump on 50 per cent tariffs

"The situation in Gaza is intolerable," Starmer said. "We need aid to get into Gaza at speed."

On the recognition of Palestine as a separate state, Starmer said, "It's part of that overall package that hopefully takes us from the appalling situation right now to the outcome of a safe and secure Israel, which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state."

However, Starmer insisted that the UK recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation and it can have no part in the governance of Palestine.

"They are a terrorist organisation that can have no part in any future governance in Palestine. What happened on October 7 is the worst attack since the holocaust," he said.

UK PM Keir Starmer is expected to confirm that the British government will vote to recognise a Palestinian state next week at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as reported by The New York Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Iran withdraws resolution to ban attacks on nuclear sites after US pressure

Earthquake

Powerful magnitude-7.8 earthquake shakes Russia's far east Kamchatka region

French protest, France

Strikes, protests roil France, pitting streets against Macron, new PM

LNG (Photo: Bloomberg

EU looks to accelerate ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

The hottest new defence against drone attacks might be here: Lasers

Topics : Donald Trump Britain palestine Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon