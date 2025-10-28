Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / King Charles III dedicates Britain's 1st national memorial to LGBTQ+ troops

King Charles III dedicates Britain's 1st national memorial to LGBTQ+ troops

Between 1967 and 2000, soldiers, sailors and air force personnel who were or were thought to be gay or transgender were labelled unfit to serve and dismissed or discharged from the forces

King Charles III, Camilla

The king, who is the ceremonial head of the armed forces, laid flowers at the monument in the National Memorial Arboretum in central England at a service attended by scores of serving troops (Photo: PTI)

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

King Charles III on Monday dedicated Britain's first national memorial to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender troops, 25 years after the UK ended a ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.

The king, who is the ceremonial head of the armed forces, laid flowers at the monument in the National Memorial Arboretum in central England at a service attended by scores of serving troops and veterans. The sculpture takes the form of a crumpled bronze letter bearing words from personnel who were affected by the ban.

Between 1967 and 2000, soldiers, sailors and air force personnel who were or were thought to be gay or transgender were labelled unfit to serve and dismissed or discharged from the forces. Some were stripped of medals or lost their pension rights, and many struggled with the stigma for decades.

 

The government lifted the ban after a 1999 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

In 2023 then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak formally apologised for what he called an appalling failure of the British state. A compensation program was established, with veterans who were dismissed from the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity receiving up to 70,000 pounds (USD 93,000) each.

Also Read

Prince Andrew

UK royals, govt face pressure to formally strip Prince Andrew of his titles

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew giving up royal title as Epstein allegations refuse to fade

Donald Trump, Trump, King Charles, Charles

After royal pomp, Trump meets UK PM Starmer on final day of state visit

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump flies in for UK state visit amid hopes for trade, tech deals

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III to use tiara diplomacy as UK prepares for Trump's visit

LGBTQ+ military charity Fighting with Pride said the new monument represents a powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices of the gay and transgender troops.

Claire Ashton, who was forced to leave the Royal Artillery in 1972, when she was 21, said it was a moment I never believed would happen, a moment full of meaning and, finally, of pride.

I'm in my 70s now and have forever lived with the psychological scars of being kicked out medically discharged,' as it was labeled on my records, she said. It means so much to be with others who've been through similar nightmares to me and, like me, are making peace with the past.

Brig. Clare Phillips told the ceremony that as a gay woman who has served in the British Army for 30 years my career has taken me from a life of secrecy, fear and darkness to a career of pride, openness and joy.

For the serving community, today's unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly, she said.

The event followed an appearance by the king at Lichfield Cathedral, where he was heckled about Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A heckler asked the king how long he had known about Andrew and Epstein, and if he asked police to cover up for his brother.

The king did not answer and the man was shouted down and pulled out of sight. Some in the crowd then chanted God Save the King.

Andrew recently agreed to stop using titles including Duke of York, but Buckingham Palace and the British government have been under pressure to formally strip him of his princely title and royal mansion after new revelations about his relationship with Epstein.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sami hamdi

British political commentator Sami Hamdi detained at California airport

Sintered blocks, fully formed rare-earth magnets, after exiting the furnace, and a bucket of terbium rare-earth metals at Noveon Magnetics

Rare earth producers look to US-led boom to counter China's dominance

Donald Trump and Sanae Takaichi with their signed documents at the ceremony in Tokyo

Trump hails US-Japan alliance, offers PM Takaichi 'anything you want'

Harvard University merchandise at a bookstore near the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard admits too many students getting A's amid grade inflation

Grokipedia

How different is Elon Musk's AI-powered 'Grokipedia' from Wikipedia?

Topics : Prince Charles LGBTQ Transgenders Transgender Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon