King Charles III has cancer, is receiving treatment, says Buckingham Palace

It said Charles remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible

King Charles III

Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.
The palace says the cancer is not related to the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.
It said Charles remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Topics : Buckingham Palace Britain UK

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

